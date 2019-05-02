Police in Chester appeal for information after a disabled woman in a wheelchair was robbed

Detectives in Chester investigating a robbery are appealing for information and footage from members of the public after a disabled woman in a wheelchair was robbed.

The incident took place between 12.30pm and 1.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 1 May, when the woman in a motorised wheelchair was approaching Gosforth Place from Hamilton Street when a man on a bicycle snatched a bag that was on her lap.

He rode up to her from an alleyway leading to Gosforth Place.

After pulling the Marks and Spencer hessian bag out of the victim’s hands on Hamilton Street, near to the junction of Hoole Road, he rode away from the scene.

The offender was white, had stubble on his face and is estimated to be aged between 20 and 30. He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark bottoms and dark trainers with a white motif.

The mountain bike he was riding was also a dark colour.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offender is, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of him.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Knox, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim, who is from Chester, did not sustain any visible injuries but she has understandably been left extremely shaken up as a result of this frightening incident.

“Stealing a bag from a disabled woman in a motorised wheelchair is a despicable act and we are determined to catch the offender and bring him to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and as part of our investigation we are appealing for anyone with any information or footage regarding the robbery to get in touch with the team here in Chester.

“Perhaps you were in the area and witnessed the incident or something else that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the offender or information regarding his identity.

“If you think that you can help our investigation in any way please come forward.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may aid the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 389321, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.