Police hunt gang of thieves who stole a truck loaded with wedding marquee from Flintshire firm

Published: Wednesday, Jun 20th, 2018
An appeal for information has been launched by North Wales Police after a truck loaded with a wedding marquee and dance floor was stolen from a Flintshire compound.

Five thieves broke into a compound near Cilcain at around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 20 and stole a Nissan TN400 Cabstar pick up belonging to Sky Marquees.

The vehicle was laden with a pagoda marquee and a wooden dance floor, police also say the thieves also stole a heater and an array of power tools.

PC Anthony Butlin said;

“The offenders spent nearly half an hour trying to get into the premises and making good their escape.

The victim is understandably desperate to get his vehicle and marquee back as the wedding season is extremely busy and he doesn’t want to let any brides and grooms down on their special day.”

If anyone has any information about the burglary or the stolen property please call 101 or use the live webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or email anthony.butlin@nthwales.pnn.police.uk quoting reference W082702.

 

