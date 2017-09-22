Police hunt callous thieves who broke into a house in Saughall and stole OBE medal

Detectives in Chester are hunting callous thieves who stole an OBE medal during a burglary in Saughall.

Police say the victim has been left distraught by the theft as the items stolen including the OBE medal had great sentimental value.

A downstairs window was smashed to gain entry to a house on Fiddlers Lane in Saughall sometime between 10.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday 21 September.

Once inside the offender ransacked the house and stole a quantity of jewellery, including an OBE medal.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell said:

“This is a despicable offence and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101.

The victim, in this case, has been left distraught as a result of her ordeal and myself and the team here at Chester are committed to doing everything I can to trace the person responsible.

All of the jewellery stolen was of great sentimental value to the victim and is simply irreplaceable, particularly the OBE Medal which was awarded to her late father, Reginald Medlock, in 1979.

I urge anyone who was in the Fiddlers Lane area of Saughall around the time the incident occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us on 101.

I would also appeal directly to the offender and ask them to search their conscience and return the medal and the jewellery to their rightful owner.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 338 of 21/9/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.