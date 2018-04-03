Police hosting a Zorb football event in Mynydd Isa on Wednesday

North Wales Police are hosting a Zorb football event tomorrow, Wednesday April 4.

The event which is free is being held outside the community centre in Mynydd Isa between 3pm and 5.30pm for young people aged between 12-16 .

The police are working in partnership with Police and Community Trust (PACT) funding, Canolfan Isa and Aura Leisure and Libraries on this event.

What is Zorb Football?

It’s sometimes known as Bubble Football, Bubble Ball not to be confused with Bubble Butt which is something completely different.

Your legs are free to run, but your upper body part and your head are practically covered by the inflated ball and is utterly hilarious!