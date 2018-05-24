independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police 'horrified' at the number of speeding drivers on one Flintshire lane

Published: Thursday, May 24th, 2018
Police carrying out speed checks along Fagl Lane in Hope today say there were “horrified” that over 65% of drivers were found to be speeding.

Officers from South Flintshire policing team carried checks in the Higher Kinnerton and Hope area’s following a number of complaints about speeding cars from local residents.

Police haven’t disclosed how many drivers will be receiving speeding tickets following todays action but have vowed to return to carry our more checks.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police said;

“Following complaints from the community, speed camera work conducted today in Higher Kinnerton and Fagl Lane in Hope.

Officers were horrified by the amount of people speeding at the location in Hope, over 65 % of people were over the speed limit and some considerably. We will be back to do more.”

