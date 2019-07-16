Police helicopter activity gives Deeside residents an early morning wake up call

Residents living around Sealand and Sandycroft were woken early this morning by the Hawarden based police helicopter.

The helicopter was spotted at around 4.30am searching close to the River Dee at Sealand.

It remained in the air for more than an hour and a quarter performing a tight circuit over Sealand Manor, the A494 and Sandycroft.

There were also several reportes of a wasp like ‘buzzing noise’ which may have also been a police drone in operation.

Police haven’t disclosed – as yet – the reason why the helicopter was up over the area for so long.

Calum sent us a video of police officers searching the the river bank close to the A494.

At the same time as the helicopter activity, police were spotted in East Green, just off Manor Lane recovering a Golf GTI.

[Photo: Claire Swindell]

The dark coloured VW was seen being taken away on the back of a recovery lorry.

Unconfirmed reports say it was stolen earlier and at least one of the occupants had made off – it is not known if this is linked to the helicopter activity.

More as and when..