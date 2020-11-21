Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Nov 2020

Updated: Sat 21st Nov

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

A 48-hour dispersal order has been put in place in Mold in a bid to combat anti social behaviour incident involving youngsters in the town.

The dispersal order – which provides police officers with extra powers – came into force at 6pm on Friday.

A map published by North Wales Police shows an area from Broncoed Park to Clayton Road and a large part of the town centre where the dispersal order relates to.

The area includes Kendrick’s Field by Mold Town Park where a number of trees were vandalised recently.


A post of the force’s South Flintshire Facebook page states: “There is a dispersal order in place for Mold starting from 18.00hrs tonight (Friday) for 48 hours.”

“Any person(s) caught causing any anti social behaviour in the area identified on the attached map will be dealt with accordingly.”

Hashtags accompanying the post point to antisocial issues involving children:  “#whereareyourchildren #saynotoasb #moldtown”

The order means police officers and community support officers can direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the designated area for up to 48 hours.

Furthermore, if they return to the specified area after being moved on they can be arrested.

 



