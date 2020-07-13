Police deal with over 40 people after officers given enhanced stop and search powers in Shotton over the weekend

Police stopped and searched over 40 people after a Section 60 order was implemented in the Shotton area over the weekend.

The enhanced powers allowed officers to stop and search anyone in a defined area without needing to have reasonable grounds.

A Section 60 order is put in place if a senior officer believes that people will be carrying weapons or causing serious violence in a particular area.

A number of violent incidents in Shotton on Friday triggered police to implement the special powers – it ended on Sunday.





Insp Gareth Cust of the North Flintshire Policing team said; “Using a Section 60 Order is not something we take lightly.

We will, however, use it to ensure public safety and prevent violence and weapon offences.”

“More than 40 people were searched over this period with some positive stop searches where offenders were dealt with.

The feedback from partners and on social media is that the public support us in these actions and want to see us using these powers to protect the community ,so we will continue to use them when it is proportionate to do so.”

I would ask anyone who has information about people carrying weapons to call us.” Insp Cust added.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.