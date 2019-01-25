Attempted robbery at One Stop on Connah’s Quay High Street

Two men attempted to rob the One Stop shop on Connah’s Quay High Street this morning.

Police said they were called to an attempted robbery at a store “where at least two males attempted to rob the shop.”

The two men made off but “it is unclear yet as to whether anything was stolen.” Nobody was hurt.

Police placed a cordon around the front, side and rear of the shop, officers were also spotted at the rear of nearby properties.

Unconfirmed reports from nearby residents suggest a delivery lorry was the target of the attempted robbery

The cordon was lifted and the police response scaled down at around 10am, the shop remained closed for a short time.

*Thanks to Shaun Cooke for the two feature images of police vehicles outside the ‘One Stop’ in Connah’s Quay.

A ‘One Stop’ lorry appeared to be making a delivery at the shop at the time of the robbery, it remained in place for much of the morning.