Police say concerns have been expressed for the welfare of a 22-year-old man missing from the Holywell area.

In an update on social media North Wales Police posted:

“Have you seen this male? Neil James Crane age 22 years missing from his home address in Holywell. Height 5’10 tall, beard and dark glasses. Concern expressed for his welfare , please contact NWP if seen. our ref. x097011.”