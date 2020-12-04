A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following an earlier collision and closure

Update: A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following the earlier collision and closure.

#ROAD OPEN – Following on from the RTC on Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flint the road is now open. Thanks for your patience. — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 4, 2020





Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 in Oakenholt following a collision.

The road is currently closed between the Oakenholt roundabout and Albert Avenue.

#ROAD BLOCKED – #RTC on Chester Road in Oakenholt, Flint Please avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/yLzoqx8aDh — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 4, 2020

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A548 Chester Road both ways from Ffordd Dewi to Albert Avenue. Near the Yacht Inn. road is closed since 11:45.”

[File photo]