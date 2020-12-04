Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Dec 2020

Updated: Fri 4th Dec

A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following an earlier collision and closure

Update: A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following the earlier collision and closure.


Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 in Oakenholt following a collision.

The road is currently closed between the Oakenholt roundabout and  Albert Avenue.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A548 Chester Road both ways from Ffordd Dewi to Albert Avenue. Near the Yacht Inn. road is closed since 11:45.”

 

