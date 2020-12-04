A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following an earlier collision and closure
Update: A548 Chester road in Oakenholt has reopened following the earlier collision and closure.
#ROAD OPEN – Following on from the RTC on Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flint the road is now open. Thanks for your patience.
— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 4, 2020
Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 in Oakenholt following a collision.
The road is currently closed between the Oakenholt roundabout and Albert Avenue.
#ROAD BLOCKED – #RTC on Chester Road in Oakenholt, Flint Please avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/yLzoqx8aDh
— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 4, 2020
Latest traffic report states:
“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A548 Chester Road both ways from Ffordd Dewi to Albert Avenue. Near the Yacht Inn. road is closed since 11:45.”
[File photo]
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com