Police Chief “Prison Lock Up” raises over £7000 for Tenovus Cancer Care

A Prison ‘Lock-Up’ event has raised over £7000 for a Wales-based cancer charity.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes was amongst those taking part in the sponsored ‘Lock-Up’ at Mold police station on Saturday evening.

Chief Constable Foulkes was joined by North Wales Assembly Member Mark Isherwood and around 16 other volunteer prisoners getting a unique opportunity to experience life behind bars while raising money for Tenovus Cancer Care.

During the event, prisoners had their fingerprints and mug shots taken, handed prison clothing to wear and had all home comforts taken from them, including their mobile phones.

Prisoners were put into cells at Mold Police station by officers and staff who had all volunteered their time for the event.

They were questioned by the police officers for “made-up” charges, fed the infamous microwaved prison food and put through their paces in the dingy exercise yard at the station.

Food at the funny farm @debbietenovus @tenovuscancer all volunteers for the love of the cause pic.twitter.com/IbmcIYoCh0 — NWP Custody Llay (@NWPCustodyEast) March 9, 2019

It was up to individuals to entertain themselves however, all participants were moved around the cells to get meet the other prisoners throughout the evening.

Upon his release, Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said:

“After a fantastic effort we raised over 7k (£7000) tonight and a huge thank you once again to those who sponsored me I raised over 700 pounds in the end.

We have all been released a great job by the cadets, staff and officer who made tonight what it was.”