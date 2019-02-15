Police ask drivers to be ‘considerate’ on Saturday if heading to watch BelugaXL departure

Police are asking those people heading to Hawarden Airport of Saturday to watch BelugaXL depart to be considerate of where they park.

Thursday saw hundreds of people turn out for the much-anticipated UK debut of Airbus’ BelugaXL super-transporter aircraft.

South Flintshire Police said it had to deal with a road traffic collision which occurred due to “inconsiderate road users.”

The transporter landed at Broughton, the first time it has been in the UK, on Thursday afternoon, the plane has been undergoing ground testing within the Beluga Line Station today.

BelugaXL is expected to depart Hawarden Aerodrome on Saturday around lunchtime, though times have not been confirmed.

Closest estimate is around noon but that is subject to change.

Airbus has advised sightseers to head to Chocks Away Diner on the aviation park as a vantage point which will help prevent problems on the public highways.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“Additional limited parking will be provided at the front entrance of Airbus.

Parking access will also be made easier/quicker at CHOCS AWAY off of the B5129.

Finally, there are limited parking options on MANOR LANE, with the MOUND offering a great vantage point.

This is NOT a police event, however, police will be at the scene to try and assist with traffic flow.”