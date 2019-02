North Wales Police has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 21 year old woman from the Mold area.

In an update on social media this evening a police spokesperson said:

“Any information please on Olivia Turner age 21 from Mold area. Possibly in Holyhead.

Described as short blonde/blue hair, stocky build, Manchester accent, 5’4 inches tall, pale complexion. if sighted or whereabouts known please ring 101.”