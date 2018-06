North Wales Police has launched an appeal on social media for help in locating a Gronant teenager who’s been missing since Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Chelsea Loughran was last seen June 18, she is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with long dark hair and was wearing dark jeans and a dark anorak.

Officers believe she could be in the Chester or Slough area and may be in the company of a man in his 20’s.

If you have any information which may help police locate Chelsea call 101 ref Itrace 22507