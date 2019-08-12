News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal to find missing Ellesmere Port man

Published: Monday, Aug 12th, 2019
Cheshire Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Peter Bebbington, aged 34, was last seen at his home address in Langley Court, Ellesmere Port at around 5.20am on Sunday.

His disappearance is out of character and his family and police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 6ft 4ins tall, with dark black hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black waterproof coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen peter, or might have any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 482872.

