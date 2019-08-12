Police appeal to find missing Ellesmere Port man

Cheshire Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Peter Bebbington, aged 34, was last seen at his home address in Langley Court, Ellesmere Port at around 5.20am on Sunday.

His disappearance is out of character and his family and police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

My brother Peter Bebbington is missing, since 5ish this morning Ellesmere Port maybe Chester area if anyone sees him please contact myself or the police, incident number is IML 482872.

Please Retweet this to share with everyone possible. Many thanks 💙

He is described as being 6ft 4ins tall, with dark black hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black waterproof coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen peter, or might have any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 482872.