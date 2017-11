Officers from South Flintshire Police are appealing to anyone with information about an incident last week which saw a woman and her dog bitten by a ‘small brown dog’.

Police say they are investigating the incident which happened at the entrance of Marton Road in Broughton at around 10.30pm last Friday 24th November.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact PC 3191 Jones on 101 quoting ref number RC17178402. .