Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th May 2020

Police appeal for witnesses following wounding incident in Saltney of Monday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man was taken to hospital on Monday with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries following a reported stabbing incident in Saltney Ferry on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Park Avenue at 11.15am where they found a man with leg injuries, he was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“We were called at 11.15am May 11 to Park Avenue, Saltney Ferry. 

A man sustained non-life threatening injuries and another man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.”

Anyone with information can pass it to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference ref Y066709

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

UK furlough scheme extended until end of October

News

A55 back open at Ewloe Loop after horse in carriageway forces lane closures

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner calls for coronavirus travel fines to be tripled to £3,000

News

Coleg Cambria listed among top companies to work for in the UK

News

Wearing face masks won’t be made compulsory in Wales as government says evidence ‘not strong enough’

News

‘Economic shock’ caused by coronavirus cited as reason why landowner should be allowed to keep storing vehicles and caravans

News

Read 729,478 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn