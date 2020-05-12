Police appeal for witnesses following wounding incident in Saltney of Monday

A man was taken to hospital on Monday with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries following a reported stabbing incident in Saltney Ferry on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Park Avenue at 11.15am where they found a man with leg injuries, he was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“We were called at 11.15am May 11 to Park Avenue, Saltney Ferry.

A man sustained non-life threatening injuries and another man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.”

Anyone with information can pass it to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference ref Y066709

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.