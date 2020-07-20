Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Jul 2020

Police appeal for witnesses following public order incident in Flint on Friday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following a public order incident in Flint on Friday which caused ‘great concern.’

Police say the incident which happened at around 10pm inn the town centre close to Pizza Magic takeaway and involved a large group of youths  

A police spokesperson said: “Did you witness an incident of public order in Flint Town Centre near Pizza Magic at about 10pm on Friday 17th July.

It is a cause of great concern and an investigation is underway to identify the large group of youths, believed to be teenagers, who were involved.


If you know anything or have phone or CCTV footage of the incident please contact officers in North Flintshire.”

Information can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 20000422192.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



