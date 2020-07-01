Police appeal for witnesses following fatal motorcycle collision in Flintshire

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision on the A541 close to the turn off for Rhosesmor near Mold this afternoon.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2:30pm to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a HGV and a motorcycle.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the male motorcyclist was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Sergeant Medwyn Williams of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “We are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us.

“Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal collision and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.”

The road remains closed at this time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number Y093786.