Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Jul 2020

Updated: Wed 1st Jul

Police appeal for witnesses following fatal motorcycle collision in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision on the A541 close to the turn off for Rhosesmor near Mold this afternoon.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2:30pm to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a HGV and a motorcycle.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the male motorcyclist was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Sergeant Medwyn Williams of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “We are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us.

“Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal collision and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.”

The road remains closed at this time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number Y093786.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Driver tests positive for cocaine after being stopped for doing over 100mph on A55 in Flintshire

News

Two vehicle collision closes A541 near Mold

News

Drink driver who crashed into wagon on A55 jailed after being caught asleep at the wheel

Denbighshire

Airbus: Crisis in the aerospace sector could result in ‘economic devastation’ locally warns Economy Minister

News

Airbus: Boris Johnson ‘must step up to the plate’ and support UK aerospace workers says union

News

Plans unveiled for a £590 million Flintshire tidal lagoon capable of powering over 80,000 North Wales homes

News

Flintshire based software company launches £150k business connectivity platform

News

Dental and optometry practices to see more patients in next phase of pandemic recovery

News

‘Utterly devastating’ Economy Minister Ken Skates reacts to news Airbus plans to reduce UK workforce by 1,700

News





Read 660,472 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn