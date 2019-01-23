News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses following a collision on the M56 earlier this week

Published: Wednesday, Jan 23rd, 2019
Officers from Cheshire Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the M56.

The collision involved a blue Honda Civic and occurred on the M56 eastbound between junction 12, Clifton, and junction 11, Daresbury, at around 12.30pm on Monday 21 January 2019.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.

PC Tony Garner said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information in relation to the collision should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 300375, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

A 36-year-old man from Shelton has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in relation to the incident; he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

