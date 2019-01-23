Police appeal for witnesses following a collision on the M56 earlier this week

Officers from Cheshire Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the M56.

The collision involved a blue Honda Civic and occurred on the M56 eastbound between junction 12, Clifton, and junction 11, Daresbury, at around 12.30pm on Monday 21 January 2019.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.

Roads &crime officers have just arrested the driver of this car on the M56 for being nearly 3 times the limit for alcohol, the driver lost control crashing into a barrier and narrowly avoided hitting other vehicles! The driver will now answer for this behaviour in court! #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/3Ho8q7LIiG — Cheshire Police Taskforce (@CPTaskforce) January 21, 2019

PC Tony Garner said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information in relation to the collision should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 300375, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

A 36-year-old man from Shelton has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in relation to the incident; he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.