Police appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision which occurred on the B5126 Mold Road near Northop.

The collision took place just before 6pm this evening.

Emergency services including two fire engines and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said:

Officers were called to reports of a collision between two cars, a Toyota and a Chevrolet.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

Sgt Grimes Williams said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from their vehicle, to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference X143181

“Motorists are warned that the road is currently closed and will remain so for the next couple of hours.”