Police appeal for witnesses after a bag snatch incident in Mold

Published: Wednesday, Jan 8th, 2020
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after a bag snatch incident in Mold.

It happened just after 9am this morning, Wednesday, December 8th when a handbag was snatched from a member of the public on Tyddyn Street.

The road runs alongside rear of Tesco supermarket and car park. 

Police have asked that anyone who finds a black leather handbag in the Mold area not to touch it.

In a post on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Have you seen anyone suspicious in that area this morning?

If you’re in the local area and you see a discarded black leather handbag, please DO NOT touch it, instead please call 101 to report the location so it can be recovered by officers for potential forensics.

Most importantly consider your own safety at all times and do what you can to ensure the safety of your property.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

 

