Police appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Deeside last month which left man with broken jaw

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to a ‘serious assault’ which took place in Deeside last month.

The incident happened on Monday, July 15 at 9.50pm at Dee View Crescent, just off Aston Road close to the Queensferry Asda.

A police spokesperson said:

“A 43 year old man walking along Dee View Crescent at around 9.50pm on July 15 and was assaulted by a man wearing a black coat with hood up.

The victim received hospital treatment for a broken jaw.”

A post on the North Flintshire Policing Teams Facebook page which states:

“We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occured on Dee View Crescent in Shotton at around 21.50hrs on Monday 15th July 2019.

If you saw anything please ring 101 and quote 19100395778.”