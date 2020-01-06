Police appeal for information following fatal collision in Chester city centre on Sunday morning

Cheshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Chester city centre.

Police were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at around 8.55am on Sunday 5 January.

Officers attended the scene and found that a silver Piaggio Fly scooter had collided with the central reservation.

Sadly the rider of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identity of the rider has not yet been confirmed.

However, he is believed to be a 29-year-old local man; his next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Police Constable Robin Fisher, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Enquiries in relation to this collision are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may aid our investigation.

“Liverpool Road is a busy road and I believe that at the time of the incident there could have been a number people in the area who may have seen what happened and I’d urge them to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone who was driving in the area and believes they have any dashcam footage which may be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML605020 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.