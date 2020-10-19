Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Oct 2020

Police appeal for info after youths hurl racist and homophobic abuse at three young boys in Hawarden

North Wales Police want to trace a group of youths following an incident at Gladstone Playing Fields in Hawarden earlier this month.

Police say the group of male and female youths aged ‘about 15 years’ allegedly hurled racist and homophobic abuse at three 10-year-old boys.

The incident happened between 5- 5.30pm on Saturday, October 3, the three boys were playing on their scooters at the time on the playing field.

If you have any information it can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quoting reference: 20000600751




