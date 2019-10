North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a teenager who has been reported missing on Friday evening.

Alfie Jones was last seen at the Presthaven Sands Holiday Park in Prestatyn at around 8pm on Friday 4th Oct.

Alfie is 15 years old and is described as being 5’5” tall and was wearing grey ‘trackies’ and a grey Jumper.

He has short blonde hair and is a ‘thin build’.

Anyone with any information or has seen Alfie is asked to call police on 101 quoting X145160.