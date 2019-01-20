News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Women missing from Holywell found safe and well

Published: Sunday, Jan 20th, 2019
Police Update:

Good news! Jade Messham has been located safe and well. Thank,you for your help in tracing her. pic.twitter.com/vdevUmeWTi

— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 21, 2019

