Police are appealing for any information or sightings of missing person Sarah Prendergast.

Sarah, 22, is from the Rhyl area and was last seen at around 7pm last night (Tuesday).

She is believed to have links to the Rhyl, Bodelwyddan and Prestatyn area and was last seen wearing glasses, a black superdry jacket with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen Sarah are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.