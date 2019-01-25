Police appeal for help identifying this man who was seen in the Ewloe area

Officers from South Flintshire Police have launched an appeal for help in identifying a man they want to speak to in connection with an anti-social behavior incident in Ewloe.

Two still images captured from a CCTV camera show a man stood in the driveway of property at Maes Glas in Ewloe.

In an appeal on social media a spokesperson for the police said:

“We are appealing for information surrounding the identity of this male, who was involved in an incident of ASB in Maes Glas, Ewloe on Saturday 19th January at approximately 18:15 Hours.”

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man contact 101 quoting reference 19100020005