Police appeal for dashcam footage after body found at side of A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn.

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified male following the discovery of his body yesterday evening, Friday 24 January on the coastal side of the A548 road between Gronant and Prestatyn.

Police say the incident is currently being treated as an unexplained death.

The road was closed at 4.30pm on Friday following the dicovery, it remained closed this morning.

A police spokesperson:

“Officers are appealing for any motorists, of commercial or private vehicles, with dashcam footage of this area taken within the last ten days to contact 101 quoting incident number Y010830.”

