Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Oct 2020

Police appeal following ongoing anti-social behaviour at new Co-op store in Penyffordd.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in South Flintshire has called on the public for any information following ongoing anti-social behaviour outside the new Co-op store in Penyffordd

Staff and customers have allegedly been left “intimidated” and the store – which opened last month Hawarden Road next to the Millstone Pub – has been damaged inside and out.

Police say they are working with the staff at the store and local residents to identify those responsible.

In an appeal on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “In recent weeks we have been made aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour outside the COOP in Penyffordd.


We are working closely with staff and local residents to identify the culprits.

DM with any info.

Reports include staff and customers being intimidated and damage being caused within store and outside.”

Any information can be passed to police using thier webchat facility  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support 

 

In recent weeks we have have been made aware of ongoing Anti social behaviour outside the COOP in PENYFFORDD. We are…

Posted by HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire on Tuesday, 13 October 2020



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Calls for tougher action on Flintshire dog owners who fail to pick up their pets mess

News

No end in sight for local coronavirus lockdown – but Flintshire council chief hopeful rise in cases is slowing

News

Deeside based Iceland fires humble chicken nugget 110,000 feet into space to celebrate the supermarket’s 50th birthday

News

Welsh Govt considering 2 to 3 week national “fire break” lockdown in bid to slow spread of COVID

News

First minister offers Boris Johnson “one final opportunity” to stop people travelling into Wales from England’s COVID hotspots

News

Welsh Government is to give councils power to fine people for parking on pavements

News

Bangor University and Coleg Cambria announce new commitment to work together more closely in North East Wales

News

Councillors could receive £150 pay rise under new proposals by independent panel

News

Updated plan sets out next steps for introduction of new schools curriculum for Wales

News





Read 603,797 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn