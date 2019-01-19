Police appeal after three masked burglars targeted elderly woman in Holywell

Police are appealing for assistance following a burglary in Flintshire yesterday evening.

Around 6pm last night Friday January 18, an elderly woman was bundled back into her home in Holywell by three masked burglars.

The victim was manhandled and sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The offenders went onto the search the address before running from the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what has been stolen.

Meanwhile the victim, who fortunately did not require hospital treatment, is being cared for by close family members and is assisting police with enquiries.

DI Lee Boycott said; “This was a sickening incident which targeted a vulnerable elderly lady in her own home.

“All available resources are being used and enquiries are being actively pursued.

“A VW Golf was seen close to the incident which I think is connected. The car is distinctive as it is a mid-blue colour with silver wing mirrors and a double twin exhaust and appeared to be a recent model.

“I would appeal to anyone in the Holywell area who may have seen the car or has dash cam footage containing this vehicle to contact us.

“Similarly if this vehicle is seen by members of the public today parked up in their area please give us a call. We can quickly eliminate any vehicles that are legitimately owned. “

Contact us on 101 or north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-c… quoting incident X008132