Police appeal after three cars damaged in arson incident in Flint

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after three cars were damaged in an arson incident in Flint overnight.

The three cars – a VW Golf, Vauxhall Corsa Peugeot – were parked in Halkyn Street, one of the cars was set alight, the fire spread to the other two vehicles.

The incident took place at around 1.25 am this morning on Llys Alarch which is just of Halkyn Street.

One of the cars was 100 per cent damaged, the other two suffered around 50 per cent damage.





Posting an appeal on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page and update states:

“We are appealing for witnesses to an arson after three vehicles were damaged in Halkyn Street, Flint.

At around 1.25 am – 1.45 am today August 5 a parked car was set alight with the fire spreading to two other parked cars.

The cars involved were a VW Golf, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Peugeot.“

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Or by calling 101 and quoting Y112619

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.