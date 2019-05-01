Police appeal after Second World War medals stolen in Neston burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary in Neston are appealing for information and footage from the public.

At some point over the Easter weekend, between Good Friday and Easter Monday, a garage at the side of a house in Street Hey Lane in Willaston was broken into.

Items of great sentimental value to the owner were stolen during the burglary, including Second World War medals and photographs, as well as an MBE medal.

No-one was at home when the incident occurred.

Enquiries in relation to the burglary are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the Easter weekend to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they have CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to the investigation or information regarding the stolen items.

Detective Constable Michelle Flanagan said: “Being the victim of the serious offence of burglary is always a deeply upsetting experience, but in this instance it has been particularly traumatic due to the huge sentimental value of many of the items that were stolen.

“These include a military MBE medal, Second World War campaign medals for service in northern Africa and Italy, several other campaign medals and military photographs taken in a north African desert during the Second World War.

“The loss of these items has left the victim devastated.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen any of these items since the start of the Easter weekend to get in touch.

“The same goes for any auction houses or collectors that believe they may have been offered the chance to buy any of the items.

“I am also appealing for anyone with information regarding the burglary itself to come forward. Perhaps you saw something suspicious in Street Hey Lane, Willaston, Neston, over the Easter weekend, or maybe you have CCTV or dashcam footage that may help our investigation into the incident.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may aid the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 381303, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

Two people from Preston – a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman – have been arrested in connection with the burglary.

They have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.