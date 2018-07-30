Police appeal after deliberate fire near Deeside Leisure Centre sets trees alight

Officers from North Flintshire police team are appealing for help in identifying a group of youths who’s “irresponsible and cowardly act” saw trees and shrubbery catch fire on Friday evening.

A tyre was set alight near Deeside Leisure Centre by a group of youths who, police say, were spotted running away from the scene.

By the time the fire service arrived several trees and a 5 metres square patch of shrubbery close to the tyre were well alight.

In a post on their Facebook page a police spokesperson said:

“Do you know where your children were just before 8pm on Friday night ? A tyre was set alight near to Deeside Leisure Centre and a group of youths were seen to run away from the scene. By the time NWFS arrived trees were alight and an area of 5 metres square was affected and destroyed. Such an irresponsible and cowardly act that caused damage and huge potential to have caused much more in this current climate of scorched dry shrubbery – do these children not watch the news ? – 70+ people just died in Greece?”

Firefighters have been battling huge gorse fire in Llantysilio in Llangollen for over a week stretching resources across the region.

Kevin Roberts, Senior Fire Safety Manager, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Setting fires is a criminal offence and we are actively working alongside North Wales Police to combat deliberate incidents – those found to be responsible will be prosecuted.

“Anyone with information on such crimes is advised to call North Wales Police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”