Police appeal after 12-year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery in Saltney

Detectives from Chester CID are urging witnesses to come forward after a 12-year-old was assaulted during a robbery in Saltney.

Between 3.50pm and 4.15pm on Sunday 10 March the victim, a local boy, was travelling away from Asda supermarket on his push along scooter.

As he crossed Chester Road near to Byrne’s Auctioneers he noticed that he was being followed by an unknown teenage boy.

When they got to Boundary Lane the teenager threatened the victim and demanded that he handed over the scooter.

The victim refused and was then punched in the head by the offender, who subsequently grabbed the scooter and fled the scene.

The offender is described as white, approximately 15 to 16 years old and around 5’ 8” to 5’ 9” tall. He had a slim build, a spotty face and black hair and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black Puffa jacket with the hood up and a black tracksuit top which was pulled up covering his nose.

Detective Constable Peta Ticer said: “Thankfully the stolen scooter has since been recovered and returned to the victim.

“He did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of his ordeal but he has understandably been left extremely shaken up.

“Enquiries to trace the boy responsible for the assault and robbery remain ongoing and we are committed to doing all that we can to bring him to justice.

“As part of our investigation we want to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed what happened or anything else that may be relevant.

“This incident occurred at a busy time of day on one of the main routes into Chester, so I believe there would have been lots of people in the area who may be able to assist our investigation.

“I would also like to hear from any motorists with dashcams who were driving on Chester Road or Boundary Lane around the time of the incident and may have recorded the offender either before or after the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information that may help detectives with their investigation, no matter how small, should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 343436, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice- and-support/roads-and-vehicle- safety/submit-dashcam-footage .