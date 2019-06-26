Police advise drivers to avoid Chester Road West in Shotton ‘at all costs’ following a ‘bump’

Police have advised drivers to avoid Chester Road West in Shotton for around one hour following a collision.

A Vauxhall Corsa is understood to have collided with traffic island bollards and the road is blocked while police await recovery.

There is queueing traffic both ways from Salisbury Street to Nelson Street, police have asked drivers to avoid the area between Iceland and the train station.

An update via the North Flintshire police team twitter account states: “There has been a bump on Chester Road West Shotton, the main drag through Deeside. Please AVOID at all costs for the next hour as it’s bumper to bumper whilst the road is closed!”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“The road blocked and queueing traffic due to recovery work and accident on B5129 Chester Road East both ways from Ryeland Street to Chester Close.

A car has collided with traffic island bollards and is awaiting recovery, near Shotton Train Station.”