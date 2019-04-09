News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Missing teenager from Connah’s Quay found safe and well

Published: Tuesday, Apr 9th, 2019
Update – Missing 13-year-old girl from Connah’s Quay reported missing earlier today has been found safe and well police have said.

