Missing teenager from Connah’s Quay found safe and well

Update – Missing 13-year-old girl from Connah’s Quay reported missing earlier today has been found safe and well police have said.
Plain-clothed officers to be used in crackdown on dog fouling in Flintshire
10 year old “secret“ recording at “the heart” of Flintshire councillors fallout
Delays on the M56 following a collision
‘Pollution reducing’ temporary 50mph speed limit on A494 through Deeside looks set to be made permanent
“Don’t fall prey to cruel fraudsters” after victim scammed out of £140k
Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party over Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler denies making comment
‘Location, Location, Location’ is back and Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers in the Flintshire area
M56 Eastbound from J14 clear following earlier multi vehicle collision
Council leader nominee vows to restore trust and repair relations