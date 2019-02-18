Plans submitted to turn terraced house in Connah’s Quay into ‘house in multiple occupation’

Plans have been put forward to turn a terraced home on Deeside into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

It would see the property on Church Street, Connah’s Quay, converted to include four bedrooms to house a maximum of five people.

According to planning documents, the house has been vacant for a number of years.

Carlatton Property Ltd, which is behind the application, said the proposed living accommodation is up to the standards required for HMOs in Flintshire.

In a covering letter written on the company’s behalf, planning agent Jennifer Sanders said: “The application site comprises a three-bed, mid-terrace dwelling with rear garden and an attached outbuilding.

“While the overall layout of the property is not proposed to alter, some minor internal alterations are proposed at ground floor level.

“The resultant building will comprise a four bedroom (five person) HMO, with separate kitchen, utility and living room, as well as an upstairs bathroom and additional downstairs toilet.

“The existing dwelling has been vacant for some time and require substantial refurbishment.

“The proposed development seeks to bring the property back into appropriate use.

“Furthermore, with no external alterations and very few (if any) other HMO units located in the immediate vicinity, the proposal will not change or harm the character of the surrounding area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

Any feedback must be received by March 5 and the local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals before the end of March.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).