Plans to turn offices in Mold into nine apartments receive green light

Proposals to turn town centre offices in Flintshire into apartments have been given the green light.

A planning application was submitted towards the end of last year to convert the first floor of the Ambrose Lloyd Centre in Mold into nine flats.

Permission has now been granted by Flintshire Council officials with the offices on Wrexham Street largely having stood empty for a number of years.

London and Cambridge Properties Limited said the scheme would deliver improvements to the area.





In planning documents submitted to the local authority, the property management company said: “The site currently consists of a two-storey building with five retail units on the ground floor and vacant offices on the first floor.

“The ground floor has been vacant for a number of years as have the majority of the offices.

“These proposals would not adversely impact on the character and appearance of the building nor the area.

“The proposals provide no car parking provision but given the sustainable credentials of the site none are required due to the proximity of shops, services, facilities and the quality of public transport.”

They added: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle, being located within the existing built up area and provides residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location.

“The proposals seek to retain the inherent character of the area and will bring back into use a vacant site and add vitality to the area.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the proposals were approved by planning officers using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).