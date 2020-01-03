News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into 13 apartments look set for approval

Published: Friday, Jan 3rd, 2020
Share:

Plans to convert a former bar and restaurant in Buckley into 13 apartments look set to be given the go ahead.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council in September to transform the Windmill bar and grill into living accommodation.

The business on Mill Lane has also been used as a day care facility, but proposals to turn it into housing have now received the backing of a senior official at the local authority.

It comes despite some concerns being raised in the community over parking and access issues.

In a report due to go before councillors next week, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said he believed the development would attract less traffic than before.

He said: “The main issues to consider are highways issues surrounding access and parking provision, and the living conditions of residents and neighbours.
“There are no proposed changes to the existing access.

“This access point currently serves the Windmill in its existing use, as well as providing access to the properties at Millers Court, and the rear of a number of properties on Brunswick Avenue, which are commercial units with flats above.

“The site has a large parking area to the rear of the property which served both the restaurant and later, the care facility.

“It is considered that highways activity for the existing use has the potential to generate significantly greater volumes of traffic that the proposed apartments.

“Following highways advice I consider the access and parking provided by the proposal to be adequate for the development proposed.”

The plans include 13 parking spaces for residents, as well as three visitor spaces, which Mr Farrow said was below the maximum amount set out in planning guidelines.

However, he added the standards should be relaxed in light of the building being located in the town centre with public transport links nearby.

The proposals have been recommended for approval subject to the developer paying £733 per apartment to improve Higher Common play area in Buckley.

The scheme will be considered by members of the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday .

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Major expansion to council-run care home in Buckley is backed for approval

Record year for Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships as company secures £50m forward order book

“It’s just ensuring a girl’s period isn’t a barrier to her succeeding in life”

North Wales Firefighter and Future Leader Apprenticeship opportunities set to go live on Monday

Local travel bosses party with Peter Andre after scooping top award

Attendance record smashed as over 400 people take part in News Years Day Wepre parkrun

Church hall near Holywell could be converted into single house under revised plans

Plans to put five glamping pods on farmland in Cilcain will help boost economy, owner claims

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn