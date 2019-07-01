Plans to turn disused farm building in Caerwys into holiday chalets

Plans have been entered to turn a set of a disused farm building in Caerwys into six holiday chalets.

Permission has previously been granted for the change of use of land at Blorant Farm on Pen y Cefn Road for tourism.

However, according to a planning agent acting on behalf of Blorant Farm Enterprises, the company did not move ahead with them because of the difficult economic climate.

The latest proposals seek to renew permission to create short term holiday lets at the farm.

In documents submitted with the application, leisure consultant Philip Jones said tourism was important to the Welsh economy.

He said: “The subject application is simplistic in its nature and seeks consent for the conversion of an existing disused farm building at Blorant Farm into six ‘short term’ let holiday chalets.

“The property was initially granted consent for the subject development under planning consent dated 7 July 2005.

“This consent was later renewed under consent dated 13 August 2010.

“However, due to issues such as the economy, the applicant has not been in a position to commence with the subject development.

“The applicant still wishes to convert the building into six short term holiday let chalets and the subject application is submitted accordingly.”

Mr Jones said the day to day running of Blorant Farm would not be affected by the plans.

He added that all holidaymakers would travel to the site via the existing access route for the farm.

Comments are being invited on the application until later this month.

Flintshire Council is then aiming to make a decision on the proposals by early August.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).