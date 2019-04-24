Plans to revive ‘eyesore’ pub in Hope given the green light

Plans to revitalise an ‘eyesore’ village pub have been given the green light.

The Red Lion Inn in Hope closed its doors in 2017 and metal sheets were put up to cover the property.

Since then, the derelict building has been targetted by vandals and its appearance is said to have led to a reduction in wedding bookings at Hope Parish Church, which sits opposite.

Owners Punch Taverns submitted a planning application in order to try and revive the pub in February, which has now been approved by officers from Flintshire Council.

Cllr Gladys Healey, who represents the village, said she was ‘over the moon’ that the refurbishment was set to go ahead.

She said: “I must say I’m very happy that they’re going to open it and it’s going to be a family pub.

“We have dealt with a lot of vandalism there and police were called after they broke in at the back.

“If you’re a bride coming down the church steps the pub is right in front of you and when people used to have funerals they’d have the wake at The Red Lion.

“This will be an improvement for the church, it will get more bookings and it will make for a better picture for the bride.

“It will also improve the middle of the village because it’s on the main road and it’s an eyesore at the moment.”

Cllr Healey added that some work had already begun at the pub with old signs being removed.

New external cladding is set to be installed, along with outdoor play equipment and a pergola in the beer garden.

An entrance ramp will also be put in, along with external doors and adjustments will be made to the car park.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).