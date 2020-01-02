Plans to put five glamping pods on farmland in Cilcain will help boost economy, owner claims

Plans to put five glamping pods on farmland in Flintshire will help to boost the area’s economy, according to the site’s owners.

An application has been submitted to create tourist accommodation at Y Fron Farm in Cilcain, near Mold.

The plot is currently used to store manure as well as farming machinery, which would be replaced by self catering units.

According to the proposals, the development would help to ensure the future viability of the family-run farm business, as well as other nearby enterprises.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of the farm’s owners said: “The applicant wishes to seize the opportunity to develop self-catering units for the purpose of increasing the range of quality accommodation to meet changing market needs and to contribute to the family business through the farm diversification plan and the local economy.

“Additional employment opportunities will be created during the construction works and the holiday accommodation will result in an increase in consumer spending at local amenities.

“The proposal has also been designed to ensure that it would have a low visual impact and be an appropriate addition to the site and the landscape.

“The units are located on an area of land that is well screened from public vantage points.

“We believe that the proposed development would benefit the local economy as a whole and provide a boost to tourism and associated businesses as well as enhancing the visual appearance of the area.”

The village is situated within the Clwydian Range Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Planners said the eco pods would be designed to attract cyclists and walkers for short stay holidays, each including a bedroom, en-suite bathroom, kitchenette and living room.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to decide on the proposals by the end of this month.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).