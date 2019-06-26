Plans to extend building and merge two indoor karting tracks in Sandycroft given go ahead.

Plans to extend an industrial unit and merge two indoor karting tracks in Sandycroft have been given go ahead.

Apex Kart on Babbage Road in Sandycroft currently occupies two industrial units on Engineer Park, each housing a go-kart circuits.

Plans submitted to Flintshire County Council in May outlined proposals to join the two buildings together with an ‘infill’ and merge the tracks to create one larger circuit.

Merging the two circuits would help achieve “competition status” according to documents submitted by Parry Davies Architects, they go on to state:

“The purpose of this extension for Apex Kart is to increase footfall and provide a greater customer experience.

This would also help setting the business apart from their current competitors by providing tracks on par if not better in terms of size and ultimately experience.”

The application was approved this week by a council delegated officer.

Apex Kart was established in 1989 and is one of the longest running indoor karting centres in Europe.