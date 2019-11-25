Plans to create storage and office space for small businesses on Deeside given the green light

Plans to build an enterprise centre in part of Flintshire to provide storage and office space for small businesses have been given the green light.

Lock Stock Self Storage applied to develop land at the Interlinq Trade Park in Pentre, Deeside back in May.

The company’s proposals to create a regional hub for its van rental service are now set to go ahead after receiving the backing of officers from Flintshire Council.

It initially wants to establish eight converted units measuring 1,280 sq ft in the south west corner of the site on Ffordd Pentre.

In planning documents submitted to Flintshire Council, the firm said it would give small businesses flexibility as they would only need to provide 24 hours’ notice to either take on or leave the office and storage space.

Representatives said: “Our development plan is to further promote this small business enterprise centre to offer customers, right from the start of the development, an enhanced combination of office space, storage space and van hire – all from a single purpose-built facility.

“Total flexibility will be a key offering of the site, allowing businesses to grow and develop as their market dictates.

“Initially, Lock Stock proposes a mini development for business and office use of up to eight converted units.

“Geographically, this site is will placed in the far north eastern corner of Wales, right on the A494 trunk road, on the edge of a large residential catchment area of over 50,000 people living due west of the site and adjacent to the already established Deeside Industrial Park.

“Through talking with our existing customers and from conversation with others in the market, including Flintshire County Council, our assessment is that this facility will only fully redeem itself as a combination facility of office space and storage space, offering total flexibility to each and every tenant.”

The application was approved by planning officers using delegated powers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).