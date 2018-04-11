Plans submitted to demolish a former Ewloe pub and build over 30 retirement apartments

Another application has been lodged with Flintshire council’s planning department which, if successful will see the former Boar’s Head pub in Ewloe flattened and land used to build apartments and houses.

The 17th-century pub on Holywell Road closed its doors to the public for the last time in 2002 and has since fallen into disrepair.

It has been threatened with demolition for several years with a number of applications submitted by developers to level the pub and build homes on the land.

The application submitted this week proposes to demolish the landmark, which it is one of the oldest buildings in Ewloe – and replace it with 30 apartments and three houses for ‘over 55 year olds’

Former councillor and heritage campaigner Klaus Armstrong-Braun had attempted to get pub listed status as a site of national importance.

He researched the history of the pub at Hawarden Records Office and unearthed documents which showed parts of the building were in use as early as 1602 when it belonged to to the Earl of Eldon.

Hawarden Community Council made a formal objection to its demolition following a previous application in 2015, it asked Flintshire Council planners to ensure the building was retained in any future development plans.

The latest application, submitted by Ewloe based builder Anwyl Construction – have not been made public as yet but details from the outline description on Flintshire County Council’s planning website state the housing scheme will be ‘100% affordable” it states:

“Erection of 30 No. 2 and 1 Bedroom Apartments (over 55’s), and 3 No. Houses (total scheme 100% affordable housing), associated access and parking, including demolition of former public house.”