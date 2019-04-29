Plans for six luxury holiday lodges near Holywell would ‘help meet tourist demand’

Plans have been entered to build six luxury holiday lodges on farming land near Holywell.

The owners of Waen-y-Lloc Farm in Lloc have put forward the proposals in a bid to try and meet the demand for tourist accommodation in the area.

Ieuan Hughes already owns a renovated property nearby, which is said to be popular with visitors.

He has now submitted an application to Flintshire Council in order to create the three-bedroom lodges which will be cladded in timber.

In a supporting statement, he said: “This proposal will provide accommodation in an area where tourist demand is on the increase.

“The proposal is located close to the A55 with easy access to both inland and coastal tourist attractions.

“This proposal would enhance tourist facilities in this area without impacting on the open countryside.

“The chosen location is away from public view and will be enhanced by planting with native species.”

Access to the site would be provided via an existing track leading from the A5151, which links to the farm and current holiday property.

Mr Hughes said the development would also ensure access for emergency vehicles.

He added that it would have a positive impact on the economy of the area.

He said: “The location of this proposal allows future visitors the option of public transport as the area is served by a bus service.

“It is felt that the proposal will provide a facility which will accommodate the needs of all those who may visit it, including those with impairments whether they be mental or physical and provide ease of access.

“By using natural materials the lodges will blend into the location.

“It is not considered that there will be any negative social or economic consequences emanating from the development as the land will be put into productive use that which is currently underused.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the plans by early June.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter