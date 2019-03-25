Plans for affordable housing on site of Flint social club given the go ahead

Plans to build affordable housing on the site of a former social club have been given the green light.

Proposals to create 12 apartments where Flint Sports and Social Club once stood were put forward by Wales and West Housing Association in January.

The Earl Street club was once the focal point for celebrations when hometown hero Jade Jones won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

However, it was demolished in 2015 and the site has remained empty ever since.

An application to create apartments for wheelchair users and those who need bariatric care has now been approved by Flintshire Council officers using delegated powers.

In a planning statement the association said: “The scheme is designed to meet a specific need and has been advised by Wales and West Housing Association in conjunction with Flintshire County Council Disability Services.

“The building was demolished in 2015 and the site has remained vacant except for occasional use as a storage area for building materials.

“The site is partly overgrown due to the time that has lapsed since demolition.

“The proposed scheme does not result in overdevelopment of the site.

“The building fits comfortably on the site with sufficient space for access, parking and landscaping.”

The apartments will be part of a single block with 16 parking spaces provided in a central area behind it.

It will include two specialist apartments for bariatric needs and two for wheelchair users, as well as seven one-bedroom apartments and one two-bed facility for people with general health needs.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).